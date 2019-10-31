KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- If you were handing out candy on Halloween, chances are you saw a lot of children dressed up as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes was a popular choice with a lot of people -- and one in particular caught our eye.
O.J. Simpson took to Twitter to show off his Mahomes jersey and his hair.
He went on to speculate about Mahomes' status for Sunday. Simpson predicts Mahomes will be on the sidelines against the Vikings.
Simpson was acquitted for the 1994 murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. However, he was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial.
He was released from prison in October 2017 after serving time for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.
