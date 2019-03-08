Brazil US Soccer

United States' Tobin Heath, second from right, is congratulated on her goal by Mallory Pugh (11), Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan (13) during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Brazil Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. 

 (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A report from the New York Times says all 28 members of the world champion United States women’s national team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation.

The lawsuit was filed Friday.

According to the Times, the lawsuit states that the players accuse US Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination.”

The NYT also says that the lawsuit also mirrors a wage discrimination complaint filed by five US players with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016.

The players, a group that includes stars like Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have requested class action status.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.