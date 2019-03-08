FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A report from the New York Times says all 28 members of the world champion United States women’s national team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation.
The lawsuit was filed Friday.
According to the Times, the lawsuit states that the players accuse US Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination.”
The NYT also says that the lawsuit also mirrors a wage discrimination complaint filed by five US players with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016.
The players, a group that includes stars like Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have requested class action status.
