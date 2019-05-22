PHOTOS: Atchison County ripped apart by reported tornado
A tornado touched down in Effingham, Kansas, which is west of Atchison.
(KCTV5 News)
The Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter says there were no injuries from the storm.
It tore through a family farm tossing a combine about 100 yards and rolling it over a truck. It also picked up a camper and damaged some outbuildings.
Luckily, the house where a family was hunkered down in the basement was left untouched.
"So we had the storm spotters out prior to the tornado warning. We got the tornado warning and sounded the alarm in our county. Spotters were out quick before the tornado actually touchdown, followed it for about eight minutes and we actually videoed it for eight minutes from the down central part of the county," Lanter
It’s unclear right now how big and powerful that tornado was, and NWS officials will be in the area determining that on Wednesday.
