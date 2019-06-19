INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A nurse who works at an Independence hospital has been charged with rape of a patient.
35-year old Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel from Overland Park faces rape or 1st degree attempted rape.
According to court documents Wednesday, a patient at CenterPoint Hospital in Independence reported to police that she was raped by her nurse, who police identified as Emmanuel.
The victim told police the nurse had been cleaning her when he inserted his fingers and his penis into her vagina. At the time, the patient was being given morphine and other narcotics for pain management.
The victim said she told Emmanuel several times that he was hurting her and she asked him to stop.
Another nurse at CenterPoint, who told police she is in a relationship with Emmanuel, stated that Emmanuel called her and told her he was going to Nigeria because he had been accused of a rape.
She believed he was in New York or Nigeria.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 for Emmanuel.
