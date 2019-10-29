Please join in the FUN for a Free, Family Friendly Bingo Event for all ages (open to the public) on Sunday, November 24th at Boulevard Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-Doors open at 10 a.m
-Special appearance by K.C. Wolf from 10:45-11:45 a.m.
-Believe In Your Beard Bingo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Amazing raffle prizes, giveaways and so much more! Free prizes for all Bingo winners! 100% of the proceeds from raffle ticket sales, donations, tips and a portion of food and beverage specials from the event are donated to Children’s Mercy.
Plus! During the 4th Annual “Believe in your Beard” No Shave 2019 Campaign, benefitting Children’s Mercy for cancer research, 25% of the proceeds from the Charlie Hustle Co. Believe In Your Beard Collaboration Limited Edition t-shirts benefit Children’s Mercy. Additional campaign products are available for purchase online at www.BelieveInYourBeard.com and in store at participating retail partner locations throughout Kansas City during the month of November.
For more information on this campaign please visit www.BelieveInYourBeard.com and follow along @BLIEVEbeardcare
