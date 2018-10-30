KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Edgar Allen Poe’s famous poem “The Raven” begins, “Once upon a midnight dreary.”
And that’s how Halloween 2018 begins here in Kansas City.
At midnight, it may be raining, but it will certainly be damp and dreary.
Blame the cold front pictured below for the creepy, crawly feel to the air overnight. Despite a north wind and cooler temperatures at the surface, the winds aloft will continue to bring in some moist, Pacific air that will keep Halloween gray and cool.
And there is another ghoul lurking for Oct. 31. In the graphic below, I’ve circled an upper level storm that will race into the southern plains on Wednesday. I’ve drawn an arrow on a possible track of this disturbance.
This storm track means a large, steady area of rain will be likely fall Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night from Tulsa, northeastward through Springfield and Joplin, along Interstate 44, all the way to St. Louis. That same area of rain will extend south through the Ozarks plateau to Little Rock, Arkansas. While it appears most of the rain will fall south of Kansas City. There is a chance a few showers or areas of drizzle brush our area Wednesday. Below you can see our in-house computer model and its projection of how far north the rain makes it.
Given all that data that is coming into the StormTrack5 Weather Center, I wouldn’t cancel my trick-or-treat plans, but I would watch KCTV5 Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to get the latest track of this disturbance and how close the rain gets to Kansas City.
In the meantime, even if it rains Wednesday, there is still a good chance the rain has moved away when it’s time for trick-or-treating. That means our little monsters will gather cloudy when it’s clammy and cool but dry. So here is the SCARECAST for Wednesday evening.
That is a far cry from last year. Remember last year?
It was the coldest Halloween on record in Kansas City. The high was just 38 degrees and there was a miserable mist most of the day with a few snowflakes mixing in for good measure. This year is more in line with 2015 and 2014.
Halloween 2018 may not be a record breaker but it may come upon dark and dreary and with that we’ll quote the raven, nevermore.
