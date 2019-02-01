BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. (KCTV/AP) — A 64-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's office says Lawrence Wayne Davison, of Burlington Junction, was charged Thursday.
Davison was arrested last Friday after officers received a call about an assault. They found the man's 88-year-old father on the floor with life-threatening injuries.
The man, whose name was not released, died on Tuesday. An autopsy found the cause of death was head trauma.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said the homicide was the first that happened during his term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.