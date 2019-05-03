KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sixth-graders were called to an assembly Friday and had no clue what they would witness.
Emily Boyd and Kelly Bonebrake escorted their classes into the school assembly at the Gateway 6th Grade Center expecting to hear about some new program. But, the two math teachers soon realized the assembly was for them.
They were chosen as the winners from a field of 157 teachers nominated for a special, brand new award.
The Jedel Excellence in Mathematics Education Award, through the University of Kansas, aims to honor teachers who exemplify what it means to elicit meaningful mathematical thinking.
“I'm just blown away! I don’t have words, which is rare for me,” Boyd said.
Two checks were presented to the teachers for $10,000 each. The two teachers were directed to use that money for fun.
“Today was just utter shock,” Bonebrake said. “It's about access … students gaining access to great levels of mathematics and thinking of themselves as mathematicians from day one.”
