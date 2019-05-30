LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 56-year-old Kansas City North man who stabbed his son to death has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White.
On April 11, Clay County Jurors assessed punishment after a four-day trial at 30 years for second degree murder and 15 years for armed criminal action against Kevin D. Leslie.
Kevin D. Leslie, who lived in the 4200 block of N. Bellefontaine Ave., was convicted of stabbing his 27-year-old son, Joseph D. Leslie, to death on Feb. 12, 2017 at the home after a brief dispute.
Joseph D. Leslie was found dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor.
On Wednesday, May 29, Judge Shane T. Alexander imposed the sentence assessed by jurors and ordered the sentences run consecutively.
“No murder makes sense, and this makes less than most,” said White. “When authorities arrived in response to a call for medical aid, Kevin D. Leslie made several spontaneous assertions he had stabbed the younger man to death and that his son started to ‘look goofy’ after being cut.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.