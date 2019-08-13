OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US 69 Highway near Blue Valley Parkway.
All northbound lanes of the highway are shut down.
The crash happened at 6:23 a.m. EMS crews were on the scene evaluating the situation.
There has been no definitive word yet on injuries.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 News on-air and online for the latest details.
