INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An employee of a North Kansas City elementary school is now facing charges of possession of child pornography.
Perry A. Smith of Independence was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigators said they received cyber tips from an internet service provider that a computer later connected to Smith had accessed a number of images from sites commonly used to download child pornography.
The authorities also learned Smith worked as support staff at Gracemor Elementary School.
Authorities interviewed Smith last week, at which time they said he told them he had been downloading the images for nearly two years.
Investigators found images on Smith’s cellphone, and a search of his home uncovered more pornographic images and video on a laptop.
While speaking with investigators, Smith said he was remorseful for downloading the images, adding he was even having nightmares about being arrested.
Officials with the North Kansas City School District sent an email and voicemail to parents Tuesday notifying them of the investigation and that an employee was terminated, but the messages did not identify Smith as the employee.
The message also stated district officials have no reason to believe any of the criminal activity happened at the school.
