INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Back in December, KCTV5 covered a house fire that was a big blow for an Independence family.
However, KCTV5 discovered an even bigger struggle they face, and it is because of a boy named Noah.
Noah is hooked up to machines and has had to live at Children's Mercy Hospital. He has a condition called tracheobronchomalacia (TBM).
People who have TBM have difficulty breathing because their windpipe collapses when they take a breathe or cough.
Noah’s mother, Christina Woods, says Noah needs oxygen and sleeps about 23 hours a day. She says Noah will need surgery.
"It's going to be a life saver for him," Woods said. "It will allow him to do normal activities from running to sports to breathing in general."
The surgery will happen later this month at Boston Children's Hospital.
The costs have been adding up, and the fire at the family home in Independence only added more stress.
"Going to Boston is my silver lining, and that's what we've been working so hard for," Wood said.
The surgery is scheduled for Feb 26.
If you want to learn more about Noah and how you can help, we have a link to their GoFundMe.
