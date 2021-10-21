KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) — Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicted two-thirds of the U.S. will see above average temperatures from December through February, while the Pacific Northwest and southern Alaska will likely get colder than usual. The Midwest, Northwestern states and Hawaii should expect above normal precipitation while the South will have less.
As the U.S. enters a second La Nina year in a row, these weather conditions across the country are typical, said Jon Gottschalck of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
La Nina, the flip side of El Nino, is the periodic cooling of parts of the Pacific, affecting weather patterns worldwide.
A dry winter down south means worsening drought across Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Southern California and other Western states.
However, the Pacific Northwest “really stands out” for having the best chance to improve drought conditions, said Brad Pugh of NOAA.
Gottschalck also said it will be less likely than normal for the Northeast and Texas to experience paralyzing blizzards that shut down cities last winter.
What does that mean for Kansas City?
A La Nina weather pattern is setting up for the second year in a row meaning we are in a "Double Dip" La Nina this year.
That simply means the water in the central Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal leading to a shift in weather patterns across the northern hemisphere.
In a nutshell the norther tier of the U.S will have a cooler and wetter than normal Winter while the southern U.S. will enjoy a warmer and drier Winter.
In our area we typically see very little impact from La Nina except for the possibility of more radical temperature swings. You can expect near normal snowfall ( 20" ) in our area with near normal temperatures.
While we are expected to stay near normal on average, we will experience very warm stretches of weather followed by colder than normal cold snaps. Hang in there everyone, this should be an interesting Winter!
