KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police say a person who suffered a medical problem crashed into Ruskin High School.
The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. Tuesday at 7000 E. 111 St. The high school is located in the Hickman Mills school district.
The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital. The two were not associated with the school.
School district spokeswoman Marissa Cleaver-Wamble says no students were inside when the car hit the school's gymnasium. No one inside the school was injured.
School went on as usual Tuesday.
Cleaver-Wamble says the crash apparently didn't cause any structural damage to the building.
