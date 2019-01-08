KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A home exploded in Kansas City as neighbors sleep Monday night.
The flames and smoke could be spotted for miles.
The explosion happened on East 38th Street and Indiana Avenue. The home was reduced to just rubble, and the adjacent homes on both were damaged but vacant.
So far, there is no word on if anyone was injured.
Firefighters say the house that exploded may have been occupied when it exploded, but right now, they aren’t sure.
