ATCHISON, KS. (KCTV5) --- There were no injuries following an explosion at the MGP Ingredients Plant Friday evening.

Atchison Police Chief Michael Wilson confirms the explosion happened at around 8:15 p.m.

All employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews remain on scene to try and contain the fire.

There's no threat to the public.

