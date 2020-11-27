ATCHISON, KS. (KCTV5) --- There were no injuries following an explosion at the MGP Ingredients Plant Friday evening.
Atchison Police Chief Michael Wilson confirms the explosion happened at around 8:15 p.m.
All employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews remain on scene to try and contain the fire.
There's no threat to the public.
