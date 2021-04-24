RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) --- There were no injuries Saturday night after a car slammed into a restaurant in Riverside.
A vehicle struck The China Gourmet at 2404 NW Vivion Road Saturday evening.
Police say a driver's foot slipped off the brake and hit an accelerator, sending the vehicle into the building.
There were no injuries to either the driver or anyone inside the building.
