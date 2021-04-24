China Gourmet
 
 Northmoor Police Department

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) --- There were no injuries Saturday night after a car slammed into a restaurant in Riverside.

A vehicle struck The China Gourmet at 2404 NW Vivion Road Saturday evening.

Police say a driver's foot slipped off the brake and hit an accelerator, sending the vehicle into the building.

There were no injuries to either the driver or anyone inside the building.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.