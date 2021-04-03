JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- In 2012, the streets of Kansas City were packed, as the City of Ffountains hosted the MLB All-Star game.
“It was incredible and selfishly, it was amazing for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. We became the star of the All-Star game really with the exception of the activities out at the K,” says Bob Kendrick the President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
With the recent news of the MLB pulling the All-Star game from Georgia, Kendrick, and others are hoping it gets relocated to Kansas City and puts the only Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the country back in the spotlight.
“It’s one of those strange twist of fate you hate to see anyone have to benefit at somebody else’s loss but the show must go on and we know that the show will go on and if it is, why not Kansas City,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick says it would be great for the city currently recovering from the pandemic, but it’ll also be a great opportunity to showcase the Negro Leagues history to the world.
A feeling many on social media agree with, and the reason some have been aggressively tweeting Kendrick and the MLB to make it happen.
One person posting, “the Negro Leagues 100-year celebration was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Please @mlb bring the All-Star Game to Kansas City and use the week to celebrate the contributions that those players made to the game and their long-lasting impacts.”
“I don’t know all the moving parts necessary to try and make it a viable opportunity for Kansas City but again you do feel good that folks feel that way about our institution and about our great city,” says Kendrick.
Kendrick hasn’t talked to anybody from the Royals yet about the possibility, but he’s keeping his fingers crossed.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also made a strong pitch, for the All-Star Game, tweeting “Kansas City respects voting rights and would welcome the return of the MLB All-Star game.
