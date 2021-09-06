KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A North Kansas City school counselor has died after a boating accident in South Carolina.
In an email, Briarcliff elementary principal Jonalee Searcey announced that Paige Morrow died Sunday evening in a boating accident while visiting family in the area.
According to authorities in Oconee County, 26-year-old Morrow was a passenger on a pontoon involved in a crash around 7 p.m. Sunday on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing.
Morrow had been visiting family in Pickens County.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident and no other details have been released.
Searcey said that counselors will be available at Briarcliff tomorrow to help student process the sudden loss.
"Whether it was advice, support, or simply a helping hand, Paige never hesitated to give generously of her time and of herself," Searcey said in the email. "We are so lucky to have had Paige with us at Briarcliff for the past year and a half, and her warm and caring presence will be greatly missed by all."
