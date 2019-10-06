KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Nine people were shot, four of them are dead in a shooting in Kansas City, KS.
Four men, between the ages of 20 and 50, were killed.
Five other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, two of them have already been released.
All of the victims are hispanic.
Police say this is not being investigated as a hate crime.
According to police, at about 1:30 a.m., two people walked into Tequila KC Bar and started shooting hand guns.
There were about 40 people in the bar at the time of the shooting.
Witnesses indicated to police that there were possibly two shooters.
People ran from the club trying to get away. There is surveillance video from inside the club that police are investigating.
According to a tweet by KCK police, they said the shooting happened at 10th and Central.
9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave.— KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019
The ATF in Kansas City is also responding to the scene to investigate.
Agents from @ATFKansasCity are responding to the shooting scene at 10th and Central in Kansas City, KS. @KCKPDHQ for information and updates. pic.twitter.com/u9hnYvD25R— ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) October 6, 2019
This story is continuing to develop.
