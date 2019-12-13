KANSAS CITY, MO/CHICAGO (KCTV/Chicago Sun-Times) -- The Chiefs will have to wait until Monday before they find out when they will play their Dec. 22 game against the Chicago Bears, as the NFL may choose to drop the game from Sunday Night Football, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.
The NFL, late each season, carries the right to move games into and out of the 3 p.m. and primetime slots based on those teams' competitiveness and playoff implications.
When schedule makers before the season set the Bears and Chiefs game for Week 15, a Sunday night timeslot made sense for both playoff teams. Now, with the Bears floundering and possibly facing elimination this weekend in Green Bay, the Dec. 22 Bears-Chiefs game would hold less importance than previously thought.
If the NFL chooses to flex the game out of Sunday night, it would likely mean a noon game in Chicago for the Chiefs, which would require altered travel plans for the team and fans. The teams have been told the NFL will notify them by Monday of the decision, according to the Sun-Times.
The NFL typically has to give notice prior to 12 days before gametime, but the league is shortening that to six days for this instance.
The Chiefs are 9-4 and have already clinched the AFC West division title.
The Bears are 7-6 and one game out of the NFC's second Wild Card spot, which is currently held by the Rams at 8-5.
If the Packers beat the Bears on Sunday, and the Vikings and Rams both win their games, the Bears would be eliminated from playoff contention before ever facing the Chiefs.
