KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Footage from a KCTV5 camera reveals a laser pointer incident on a Chiefs player and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game.
The NFL told KCTV5 that they are reviewing whether or not a spectator was aiming a laser at Brady throughout some portion of the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
KCTV5’s footage shows a green laser pointer on the helmet of Derrick Nnadi’s helmet on a first down from the Patriots 28-yard line at 8:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.
As video indicates, a laser appear on top of Brady's helmet on the right side. Then the laser or what potentially could be a reflection of a laser appears on the top of Nnadi’s helmet. As the play goes, Brady snaps the ball and turns to hand off to Sony Michel. While Brady executes his turn, a green laser appears on the back of his helmet.
This is not the first time the NFL has dealt with a laser pointer in the stands of a primetime game. A similar incident occurred in Mexico when Brock Osweiler and the Texans were beamed multiple times during a Monday Night Football game.
According to CBS Sports, Osweiler was not happy about the incident and said it caught him in the eyes a couple of times during the game.
Laser pointers are not allowed at sporting events for a couple of reasons. One, it's an unfair advantage for the home team to mess with the visiting team by hitting them with a laser pointer. And two, it can do damage to the retinas, etc., of whoever is being hit with the pointer.
Kansas City police spokesman Jake Becchina told KCTV5 that he spoke Monday to the coordinators of the off-duty officers working at Arrowhead on Sunday. They advised him that they did not get any reports of laser pointing during the game.
“My understanding is the NFL has been in contact with the Chiefs and they are coordinating the investigation into the incident from their side. As of right now there has not been a police report filed in this case. As with everything, we have to have a report filed to conduct an investigation,” Becchina said in an email to KCTV5.
