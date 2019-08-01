KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Days after the joy of a wedding at a Kansas City church, there is now heartbreak after the young husband drowned while on his honeymoon in Florida.
It was Dalton Cottrell's first trip to the ocean. His bride, Cheyenne, grew up in KC.
The two were wed less than a week ago. Now, in a matter of a few days, Cheyenne has gone from wife to widow.
“Saturday, I was crying because I was watching the girl I had babysat fulfill her dreams and really step into her adulthood,” said Robin Schneider, a family friend. “Then Tuesday we found out that all of that had been changed and not for the better.”
They should have been planning their life together. Now, Cheyenne is planning a funeral.
The newlyweds were honeymooning in Crescrent Beach, Florida. Dalton was caught in a powerful current that pulled him offshore. His wife and lifeguards managed to get him to shore, but he didn’t survive.
“It’s probably one of the saddest situations that I’ve been involved in,” said Pastor Robert Franseen.
Franseen married Dalton and Cheyenne last weekend after a summer full of devotion with the couple and a few jokes.
“’Dalton, you’re coming here to do a pastoral internship. This is not an extended dating opportunity here,’” Franseen recalled saying. “He laughed, and we laughed together. But, the truth of matter was he just did an outstanding job focusing on learning pastoral ministry and yet, building his relationship.”
It was a relationship that began in his home state of Iowa where the couple went to school. It ended Tuesday on a beach in Florida during Dalton’s first trip to the ocean.
Schneider turned to the web, looking to support Cheyenne through a GoFundMe page.
“I was just watching the number go up yesterday in leaps and bounds and I would just cry every time I would see that we hit another thousand,” Schneider said.
Franseen turned to the word of God:
“Second Corinthians, chapter one. The bible says, ‘For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also abounds through Christ. Now if we are afflicted, it is for your consolation and salvation, which is effective for enduring the same sufferings which we also suffer. Or if we are comforted, it is for your consolation and salvation. And our hope for you is steadfast, because we know that as you are partakers of the sufferings, so also you will partake of the consolation.'”
Franseen said Cheyenne is making her way back to Kansas City on Friday and will pick up all of her wedding gifts they left behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.