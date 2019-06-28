OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- After years of construction, Olathe is about to open their newly designed Lake Olathe Park.
It was built as part of a park construction project costing $20 million. It is located at 625 S. Lakeshore Dr.
Beginning this weekend, people can come out and put their toes in the brand new sand at the swimming beach, rent kayaks, canoes and paddle boards from the marina or even check out the parks new Beaver Shelter Park.
Now, it’s just the northern area of the park that’ll be open this weekend.
The entire other area which includes Eagles Landing event venue, a waterfall feature and a sprayground, along with a fishing pavilion will all open towards the end of July.
The new nature playground includes elements from re-purposed trees, a small zip line, a maze and more.
Lake Olathe has been here for over 50 years, and it actually used to be their source of water.
Parks Project Manager Mike Latka says for those who haven’t been out here in awhile, it’s going to look a lot different.
“It’s a total transformation of the park. Something the citizens are going to absolutely love and enjoy. It just becomes a destination place for citizens in Olathe," he said.
Lake Olathe has the first inclusive beach access for those in wheelchairs.
