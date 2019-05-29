KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Concerns are high that flooding in the central U.S. will get even worse because of the most recent torrential downpours.
Strong storms that spawned dangerous tornadoes in Kansas and northwestern Missouri also brought heavy rain. Flash floods were reported in several places, closing roads and forcing water rescues.
Mark Fuchs of the National Weather Service, says Holt County in northwestern Missouri received 6 inches of rain, and a widespread area along the Iowa-Missouri border received at least 3 inches of rain.
Fuchs says most of the water will eventually drain into the already-flooded Missouri River, but it's too early to know the exact impact. Some of the water also will end up in the Mississippi River, which is approaching record highs in several Missouri and Illinois communities.
More rain is forecast for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.