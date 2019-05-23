JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jordan Devine has no place to live, but she’s counting her blessings, the biggest of which is her 7-pound bundle of joy who is just 4 days old.
Devine gave birth to her son on Monday night and spent Wednesday night holding him in a bathtub as her apartment roof came down.
“Ten minutes prior, I was right here changing my baby's diaper,” she said.
“He was sleeping,” she said with a laugh. “His mom is freaking out and he’s sleeping. All right.”
“All of his newborn stuff is covered in insulation,” her roommate noted.
Immediately after the tornado passed, her roommate urged her to stay put with the baby while she went to check on the neighbors.
“We went outside the front door and we immediately heard people screaming and our neighbor was saying, ‘I’m not OK, I’m not OK!’”
Many people in the complex spent hours trapped in the rubble, but amazingly no one was killed or seriously hurt.
“It wiped out the staircase and there were people stuck on the roof for about an hour,” Devine’s roommate said.
There is so much property damage, but it can all be replaced. The people, however, cannot.
This 4 day old angel slept through the Jefferson City tornado in the arms of his mother as the roof of their apartment was ripped off. We’re live from that apartment complex at noon on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/5O1m6IK7te— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) May 23, 2019
