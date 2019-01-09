KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A day at the office could take you anywhere.
At FlipSwitch VR, a new virtual reality startup in the Crossroads, you pay to play games but it's not quite an arcade.
“It's so much better than sitting on a couch,” said Matt Gipson, FlipSwitch employee.
“You get totally immersed in that world that you can't have anywhere else,” said Mike Eichenseer, FlipSwitch employee.
A world this team of designers created for their Kansas City clients. With controllers and motion sensors, your movements match those in the game.
“I'm really proud of what we've created,” expressed Gipson.
Their newest creation comes with wind as pirates set sail.
“As your ship speeds up and slows down, we have banks of fans that turn on and turn off, so you can feel the breeze,” explained Gipson.
In their zombie hunter game, you can even choose your gun.
The nice thing about an open space is that there's nothing to run into, you can freely hunt zombies without tripping or hitting a wall.
“It runs so fast your brain has no idea that you can't tell the difference...your brain has no idea it's not real,” said Eichenseer.
FlipSwitch has been open for about a month and the developers hope to keep creating new experiences.
“VR is as small as it's ever going to be,” said Eichenseer.
They believe VR could blossom in the Midwest.
“We could put KC on the map,” exclaimed Eichenseer.
And it's fun for them to watch locals put their creations to the test.
“It's a very good feeling,” expressed Gipson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.