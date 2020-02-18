PLATTE COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- A new trial date has been set for Grayden Denham, a man accused of killing four people in a February 2016 fire.
Denham was in court Tuesday in Platte County, Mo.
The new trial date is Nov. 2, 2020.
Family members say the bodies found in the rubble that day were those of 32-year-old Heather Denham and her 3-month-old baby, Mason Denham, and Heather Denham's grandparents, Russell and Shirley Denham.
The fire happened in the 4100 block of Buena Vista Road.
The next court hearing is set for April 6, 2020.
