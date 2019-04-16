FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found falling for scams could be a sign of the early stages of undiagnosed brain impairment or dementia.

Seniors who may not appear to show signs of dementia like memory loss may be experiencing failing judgement.

In a new study, researchers tested 935 seniors, using a questionnaire to evaluate their scam awareness when it came to scams.

After six years, researchers followed up and found the people with higher scam scores were twice as likely to have developed dementia, when compared to seniors with a low score.

Researchers said this is a huge development in dementia research, but also a warning to family members out there, to protect your elderly loved ones.

Now that scammers and robo callers can fake local area codes on caller ID, it’s more likely for some seniors with mild cognitive impairment to trust that caller

Talking to your loved ones so they know red flags to watch out for, is a good idea. 

