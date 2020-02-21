KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A new sign celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl title will debut this weekend at Union Station.
The "LONG LIV THE CHAMPS" will be at Union Station this weekend and this weekend only.
The sign will be a part of a weekend-long Chiefs celebration event. From 9 a.m. - Noon on Saturday, Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, KC Wolf and the Chiefs cheerleaders will be there.
Tickets are $25 for the event on Saturday morning but the sign will be available all weekend.
