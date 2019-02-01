HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – The Harrisonville police are warning about a new scam that involves a check being sent to the person they are targeting.
A local insurance agent brought a scam to the attention of the police in which the scammer sends the intended victim a check to deposit.
Depending on the details of the scam, the scammer will ask you to send money back or will get information from you that allows them to drain your account.
Naturally, the check from the scammer never clears.
The police department said it’s not the first scam they’ve seen like this.
“You know that these scams are out there, but sometimes the lure of easy money is hard to resist,” the police department said. “As the old saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
“Don't fall for it and let your friends and family know that it's going around like the flu,” the department said. “And hey, the flu goes away after a few days, and so will your money if you fall into their trap.”
