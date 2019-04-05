KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The rules for how organs are distributed across the United States will soon change in just three weeks.
There has been heavy debate about what that will mean for patients. Some predict a 45% reduction in transplants in our area.
Now, lawmakers are asking some tough questions.
There is a new sharing circle for where livers could go and it’s huge. It means organs from our area could be sent within a 500 nautical mile radius.
This is not good news for our area because we have higher donor rates. When we share, we lose. Other communities benefit.
Organ allocation has been the focus of numerous KCTV5 investigations and special reports.
It’s a tough and complicated issue. People all over the U.S. die every year while waiting for transplant.
The government organization in charge of how organs are allocated came up with the new plan, but many feel it’s going to punish the Midwest.
Some of the most vocal critics are federal lawmakers from our area. Senator Jerry Moran said this is an important issue that needs more discussion.
“I’ve been amazed at the number of people, individuals in Kansas and elsewhere, who come to me to talk about the importance of this liver transplant policy,” he said. “People who have had a liver transplant, people who are waiting for a liver transplant, people who want to be on a list for a liver transplant.”
“I’ll use this as an opportunity to highlight the importance of being organ donors -- we need more organs to meet the demands -- but this is not just about the consequences to a particular transplant program. This issue has significant consequences, in fact life and death consequences, for people across the country.”
The implications for our area are so great that The Washington Post recently did an article on organ donation. It was very critical of both the current process and the new proposed rules pointing out how things will change.
"The important question here is not how to share the shortage,” it said. “Patients in Kansas City or Omaha should not wait longer so that patients in Chicago can wait less."
So, unless something changes, the new rules go into effect in about three weeks and transplant centers in our area are bracing themselves.
Once again, the overall issue is that more donors are needed everywhere.
If you wish to be an organ donor, you can sign the back of your driver’s license. However, you also need to let your family members know your wishes because they will be the ones who have the final say.
