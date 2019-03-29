KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department has a new member with specialized training just in time for severe weather season.
Zoom is a 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. He can be deployed all over the metro in case he’s needed.
The dog is a trained “live find” K-9, also known as a disaster dog. He can be used in search and rescue in rubble. That’s why it was important for the department to get him and his handler certified before the start of severe weather season.
The department received him thanks to a partnership with an Oklahoma-based non-profit called Ground Zero Training and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.
He’s one of only 14 dogs across the state of Kansas with this training and the only Ground Zero dog in the metro.
Zoom and his handler, Mike Searcy, are together pretty much 24/7.
“He’s got two families. He’s got the one at the fire station and the one at home. Because when we’re off duty he lives with me and my family and he’s absolutely wonderful with my kids and my other dogs,” Searcy said. “And the way he just immediately fit in here at the station with the guys. When he comes bouncing in the room, everybody just kind of lights up.”
They train together every day. But for the training they need to do in rubble piles, they must go all the way to Topeka or Fort Riley.
They’re hoping to find a construction company or somewhere else with piles of concrete here in the metro to let Zoom train.
