FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new Consumer report shows many of the most popular fruit juices contain concerning levels of arsenic, lead, and cadmium.
Those heavy metals could be harmful especially to children.
Scientists at consumer report are urging the FDA to update their standards when it comes to allowable levels of those heavy metals in juices.
They tested 45 of the most popular juices found in refrigerators across the country and found concerning levels of the metals in 21 of them.
In Consumer Reports full report, it shows each of the juices they tested and which ones they tested were dangerous.
Some of them show that even just half a cup a day could be dangerous to children, including popular brands like Welch’s grape juice!
Some juice boxes frequently in lunch bags of kids across the country also on the list as potentially harmful.
“Persistent exposure to these heavy elements, particularly early in a child’s development can have long standing effects throughout their life,” Chief Science Officer James Dickerson of Consumer Reports said. “Their respiratory systems, their neurological systems; their immune systems are all developing, so having those exposures early those ages can have very profound effects.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics has long recommended limiting amounts of juice, mainly because of sugar but American children still drink a lot of it.
So how did these dangerous metals get into the juice? The reports says heavy metals are naturally found in the environment but much of the contaminants found in food come from soil or water that’s been contaminated through pollution, mining or pesticides.
Consumer reports says their findings are a "spot check" and "should not be used to draw definitive conclusions about specific brands."
The FDA says they welcome consumer reports findings and will study the issue further.
