New procedure tones abdomen, lifts buttocks without incisions, discomfort or downtime

LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Imagine abs or glutes of steel without never-ending crunches or lunges.
There's a new technology in the Kansas City metro that promises just that and promises results that you could never physically replicate in the gym.
Emsculpt is now FDA approved as a revolutionary procedure that tones the abdomen and lifts the buttocks without any incisions, discomfort or downtime.
It offers the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups or 20,000 lunges in 30 minutes.
The technicians at Aestheticare Med Spa in Leawood say the results are already astonishing. It uses electromagnetic technology, same as what an MRI machine would use, and that energy is deposited into the muscle and causes a massive contraction -- a type of contraction you could never mimic in exercise.
Most men and women are able to feel a difference in their abdomen or buttocks immediately after the first treatment.
However, for optimal effects, a series of six treatments is recommended.
That series will cost you about $2,900.
