KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Airline representatives were scheduled to attend a meeting with the Kansas City City Council’s Airport Committee.
However, Kansas City Councilman Quinton Lucas tweeted out about Thursday’s meeting. He says airlines will not be at the meeting as previously was expected.
The Councilman also tweeted out, he received word from Spirit and Allegiant Airlines that they reject the current proposed cost due to impact on low cost carriers but do want a new terminal.
The meeting was to discuss rising costs for the new KCI terminal that’ll replace the current three-terminal structure.
Airlines agreed to front the majority of the costs of the new KCI terminal back when the cost was a billion dollars.
That number is approaching two-billion and the project can’t move forward without the airlines signing on.
Now, Edgemoor’s guaranteed price is about $1.4 billion.
The increasing size of the new terminal, coupled with about $300 million in financing costs, is what is pushing the total cost for the project near $2 billion.
That’s roughly double the original estimates of the project cost.
The demolition of terminals “B” and “C” are not included in the current price.
Edgemoor’s project manager says tax payers will not be responsible for it. Instead it will come from the aviation department though it could become part of Edgemoor’s contract in the future.
According to Lucas’ tweets, he expects the committee to delay any votes for two weeks.
