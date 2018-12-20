FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Too much Christmas cheer? Pedialyte is here!
It's been a common underground hangover remedy that people swear by.
Now, Pedialyte is releasing a medical-grade fizzy drink that people say is a hangover cure.
The new flavor is called Sparkling Rush powder packs. It comes in grape and cherry.
The FDA prevents Pedialyte from marketing is product as a hangover cure. But, the brand isn't shying away from embracing its binge-drinking headache alleviating properties.
On its website, the company touts "it can help with dehydration you may experience after a couple cocktails. So, rehydrate with Pedialyte to feel better fast."
