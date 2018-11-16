JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- New numbers released by the health department in Johnson County are bringing to light a harsh reality for some parents in the area: Teen suicide may be on the rise.
The report said that, so far this year, nine people under 20 years old have taken their own life.
It's a sobering statistic. For one Leawood family, however, they want to have something more than numbers.
Chad Harrell’s parents found him in his room just after midnight on June 12.
“We said goodnight and then, two hours later, we found him no longer with us,” said Sylvia Harrell, his mother.
It was the summer before his senior year at Blue Valley North High School.
“It was literally a gut shot,” said Nathan Harrell, his father. “It started a nightmare we’ve been living for the last 17 months.”
The parents knew they had two choices and could either go down a deep hole or do something. So, the two decided to do something to remember their son.
“We’re going to spend every moment we can in trying to make a difference so we can try to stem this epidemic,” said Nathan Harrell.
Over the last year, high schools across the KC metro have seen how suicide can impact students.
The numbers, given to KCTV5 News from Johnson County, show more than 100 people died from an overdose or suicide in 2017.
The Harrells are working on a partnership with schools, trying to integrate peer-to-peer support and resiliency training.
For Sylvia Harrell, she said her son was well-adjusted but that she wishes she knew more.
“When you start to talk about ‘these are the warning signs,’ you say, ‘Well, is that a teen or is that a warning sign of something more?’” she said.
The couple started the foundation Keep the Spark Alive in Chad’s memory. The foundation’s name is a play off of his lacrosse nickname, “the sparkplug,” and memorializes the smiling, driven, and gifted teen he was.
The Harrells said they got an immense amount of support after their son died.
“Even when everybody was down, Chad’s sense of humor, Chad’s enthusiasm, Chad’s work ethic would raise everybody’s level,” his father said.
His mother said, “A good friend of ours said, ‘Chad Harrell was everything you wanted your son to be.””
The Harrells looked at the numbers released this week and know it will take more than a one-prong approach. They said schools, mental health professionals, churches, and support groups all have to come together to help teenagers and young adults.
