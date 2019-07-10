KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Older adults are an important part of the jury pool. Retirees are often more available to sit for lengthy trials. But the new law gives them a chance to excuse themselves.
When selecting a jury, lawyers look for people who represent a fair cross-section of the community. Criminal Defense Attorney, Tracy Spradlin, said older adults usually fit the bill.
“We as attorneys want people who are engaged, who are listening, who are able to not focus on other things,” Spradlin said.
Governor Parson signed a Missouri Senate Bill into law Tuesday, allowing people over the age of 75 to excuse themselves from jury duty. While older adults make up a large percentage of the jury pool, Spradlin said this won’t leave courtrooms empty.
“So the people who are in poor health or have difficulty sitting for long periods of time, difficulty with stairs, things like that, they might have already been excused. So it might not actually be that much of a difference from what we’re seeing now,” Spradlin said.
Being over 75 adds to the list of other possible exemptions. Currently, a candidate may be excused if they have sat on a jury in the past three years, are a nursing mother, are unable to leave work for public safety reasons, or have an extenuating health or financial situation. The law adds a possible exception to jury duty, not an age restriction.
“It’s important that they still realize we want them serving on juries. We want those viewpoints and we need people with life experience serving on juries so that they can help some other people on the jury, who might be younger, make those connections and see those other viewpoints,” Spradlin said.
Like any of the other exemptions, this excuse must be signed off by a judge. The new law will take effect August 28th.
