LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- It was just a few years ago Jermaine Wilson wrapped up a three-year sentence at Lansing prison.
But just this week, Wilson was sworn in as the new mayor of Leavenworth, Kansas.
County Attorney Todd Thompson said he'd like to see more people like Wilson.
“My whole job is about trying to protect the community but it's also trying to make the community better,” he explained.
Thompson believes in second chances, and Wilson is a shining example of why second chances can make all the difference in the world.
Anyone who has met him knows his laugh and the smile he uses a lot. That’s likely what helped land him in the mayor’s office.
Just getting there was a real uphill battle.
“In 2007 I was convicted of possession of narcotics,” Wilson said.
When his first child was just 8 months old, Wilson was sent to prison. He said he was young, made foolish choices and was trying to make good money fast.
That fast attitude came to a screeching halt when the cell doors slammed.
“I just knew that if I wasn't there for my son, somebody else was going to be there to raise my son, and I refuse to allow that to happen,” he explained.
For the next three years, Wilson kept his promise to himself and to God to start a life serving others to make a difference in a positive way.
He started on the path to becoming a community activist while in prison teaching other inmates how to write resumes, cover letters and not getting involved in the violence that can happen there. He continued his good work on the outside.
“I was blessed with a job at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas," Wilson said, "It was a great experience ...during that same year we established a nonprofit organization called Unity In The Community where we started mentoring youth, feeding the homeless working with our local law-enforcement."
Wilson is now a proud husband and father of five. After paying his debt to society and staying clean, he asked to have his record expunged - sealed, in effect, to anyone but law enforcement or the government, giving a fresh start to his growing family.
The expungement was granted, and at the urging of a friend he went into politics, first as a city commissioner and now as mayor.
This is a path he says he’ll stay on, serving others and sharing the lessons he learned the hard way.
“Just know that if you continue to move forward and don't dwell on your past mistakes, you can become anything that you want to become in life,” Wilson said.
For more information on the expungement program in Leavenworth, visit LeavenworthCountyAttorney.org.
