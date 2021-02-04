PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs fans are buying shirts from Patrick Mahomes’ clothing line nearly as fast as manufacturers can print them.
Employees with Ultimate Athletic Sportswear have been working long hours since the AFC Championship game to produce new designs.
“We could have just printed one shirt, one color got and we probably would have sold the same amount, but in this case they kind of wanted to curate a collection so there's over 10 different colors and designs for the Patrick Mahomes shirts,” Doole said
The company will create between 10,000 and 15,000 shirts and sweatshirts in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Some designs are specific to Super Bowl LV, other designs are not dated.
Doole said his company does not produce or design any Chiefs shirt without the approval of Mahomes’ brand.
“You know, you can get many Patrick Mahomes things through other licensees nationwide. But this is the only shirt printed for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, by the Kingdom, with his autograph,” he said.
As the company is based in Parkville, MO, every shirt is tagged with the phrase “Made in the Kingdom for Kingdom.”
The gear is sold exclusively at Hy-Vee stores.
