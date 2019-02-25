KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bizarre beer is attempting to bring back the flavor of your childhood.
The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia says their creating "the beer of the wonder years" which they claim will taste like frosted Lucky Charms cereal.
The brew called the Saturday Morning IPA is made with a pound of cereal marshmallows along with fruity Calypso hops.
“The result is magically ridiculous,” the brewery says on its website.
If you want a taste, you have to travel for it. It's only available in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.