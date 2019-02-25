A bizarre beer is attempting to bring back the flavor of your childhood.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bizarre beer is attempting to bring back the flavor of your childhood.

The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia says their creating "the beer of the wonder years" which they claim will taste like frosted Lucky Charms cereal.

The brew called the Saturday Morning IPA is made with a pound of cereal marshmallows along with fruity Calypso hops.

“The result is magically ridiculous,” the brewery says on its website.

If you want a taste, you have to travel for it. It's only available in Virginia.

