MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Sandhills Brewing was supposed to open sometime this month, but the newest watering hole in Mission is suffering because of the shutdown.
Joe Cizek made several stops for building supplies on Friday. The paint is picked out, the tanks are in, and the bar is nearly ready.
However, Cizek is waiting on part of the U.S. Treasury Department to open again. They can’t brew the beer in the tanks until the government says it’s okay.
“From there, we can’t even apply to the state level until we have that permission,” Cizek said. “We’ve been in the process, now I think we’re on day 72.”
“Everything is going along well and fine, and then shutdown,” Cizek said. “We haven’t heard from anybody. So, December is the last time we heard something.”
The government stall hasn’t meant the work stopped completely at Sandhills Brewing, though.
“Fortunately, we have plenty of project work to do,” Cizek said. “As you can see, we are still in the build out stage, so we can just keep putting in the elbow grease.”
Although Cizek and his partners try to keep the work going, the longer the shutdown goes, the more their concern grows.
“We have no source of income so you’re sweating it as an opening business,” Cizek said. “We’re looking to make our first sales.”
