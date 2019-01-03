WASHINGTON, DC (KCTV) -- The showdown will be front and center for the new freshman class of senators and representatives being sworn in today.
Senator-elect Josh Hawley, congresswoman-elect Sharice Davis and congressman-elect Steve Watkins will all begin their first terms today.
Sharice Davids broke barriers and will become the first Native American to join congress and Kansas’ first openly gay member.
She represents a more liberal base in Kansas with Democrats doing better in suburbs.
She’s the first Democrat to win the seat in Johnson County in a decade.
On the Missouri side of the border, Senator Josh Hawley beat out longtime incumbent Claire McCaskill.
She was one of the last remaining left leaning- moderate voices in the senate.
Now Republicans have a padded majority in the Senate.
Hawley will be just 39 years old when he’s sworn in today making him one of the youngest members of the Senate.
He sided with President Trump on almost every issue in his campaign.
However, Hawley also promised to protect those with pre-existing medical conditions.
