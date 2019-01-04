KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tax season is upon us and it’s the first full year of President Trump’s tax plan.
The new federal tax law caused a little confusion in Missouri and taxpayers might feel the burden.
“Right now, many people are oblivious to the fact the tax refunds may not go as far as they expect,” said Nathan Rigney is a lead tax research analyst with H&R Block. “So, if you’re planning to make some big, fun, extravagant purchase, you might need to lower your expectations. Your refund might not be as big as you think.”
The New Year is about the time many people start planning for a nice check from the IRS.
This year, though, Missouri residents could be disappointed. The state’s Department of Revenue discovered a discrepancy back in September that essentially caused the state to withhold fewer taxes from paychecks than they could have.
“It’s a good idea to get in as early as you can and figure out what your taxes, your ration is going to be so that you can make any payments necessary before the due date in April,” Rigney said.
He said the Missouri withholding is based off an estimate of your federal tax withholding.
The new tax law that went into effect last year got rid of many deductions and withholding tables didn’t match up with the new law.
The state of Missouri caught the mistake in September. But, for much of the year, the state essentially took less from your paycheck than what they should have.
Now, people who prepare taxes are ready to explain what happened to disappointed taxpayers.
“I hope that it figured out because I feel like it’s not fair,” one person said.
“I think it’s an honest mistake and hopefully they will follow through and make it easy for people to pay their taxes this year,” another said.
The earlier you file, the more time you’ll have to prepare for a potential unexpected tax burden due April 15.
It’s unclear how many people will be affected by this or by how much; it simply depends on your individual tax situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.