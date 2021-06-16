KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV5) – The new police chief in Kansas City, KS., is still settling into his new role.
Chief Karl Oakman admittingly hasn’t done much decorating in his first three days on the job.
But those bare walls signify a new start for the 29-year KCPD veteran.
“We’re going in a new direction,” said Oakman. “I ask the community --- give the men and women of this police department a fair opportunity and to make them proud of their police department.”
In a one-on-one interview with KCTV5, Oakman addressed the past. Allegations of police corruption and even sexual assault by a former KCK police captain have been a dark shadow hanging over the department.
“As chief, that will be one of my goals,” he said. “To make sure that we work on that perception.”
Oakman said he is focused on expanding daily interactions with neighbors and recruiting a police force reflective of the city.
Oakman said there are barriers like processing time and generational differences he wants to address.
“There are some things that we’ve created just because that’s the way we do it,” Oakman said. “I think those are the things that make police departments still appear like we’re in the 70s”
The chief's long-term goals for the future of the department including building a strong trust between it and the community it serves.
“I hope it’s a department where no member of the community feels afraid to report crime, to call the police, to partner with police on community issues,” said Oakman.
Oakman grew up in KCK and lost both of his parents by age 11. His career move across state lines was driven by his connection to the people he now serves.
“Not only was it an opportunity,” Oakman said. “But I felt like it was my obligation to return and serve the community that took care of me when I needed a community to take care of me.”
The dedicated coach, father and husband is also committed to bettering the well being of his officers.
“We have to make sure that our police officers are well, internally,” he said while referencing the everyday struggles people face outside of work. “In the past in law enforcement, those type of things would be held against you, so you wouldn’t come forward.”
Oakman hopes he can create an internal culture receptive to speaking up when you need a helping hand.
