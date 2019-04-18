TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A new law in Kansas could mean students won’t go through as many safety drills in schools.
Recently, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a law that drops the number of required safety drills in Kansas schools to three, including crisis drills.
In 2017, schools in the Sunflower State were not required to run crisis drills. That changed in 2018 when schools were required to run nine of those drills.
Doug Parisi is a retired Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department captain that works with SafeDefend to provide protection to schools. The company makes an alarm and alert system for schools across the country.
Parisi says nine drills may have been too many.
“And that’s the biggest fear, is that, if you run too many drills, then the students themselves start to not act accordingly,” he said.
Schools can perform more drills if they want but will only need three crisis drills to meet state requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.