JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Plans to open a Johnson County homeless shelter in just a few days has been stalled.
Now, the nonprofit is scrambling to find a permanent solution to help the county’s most vulnerable.
More than a dozen people with no place to go are at the church tonight.
It’s a temporary shelter to keep people out of the bitter cold. Organizers of this non-profit say it’s the only place a homeless adult can go in the county.
As a monster winter storm magnified and made its approach, Brabara McEver with Project 1020 knew she had to help.
“Sunday morning, I woke up and thought. Oh, my gosh,” said McEver.
McEver went on a desperate search for shelter for the most vulnerable in Johnson County.
“We have to do something, we have to do it today “proclaimed McEver.
At the last second, an Olathe church decided to open its doors.
McEver and her team with the non-profit Project 1020 brought in the bare necessities. However, this is after a change in plans, the group owns an empty space just five miles away.
They say they are ready to welcome the homeless community soon but, the city of Olathe says they have more paper work and inspections to complete.
“I’m hoping no more than 60 days, our plan was to be in December 1st but that’s not happening,” said McEver.
Nearly 200 people make up Johnson County’s homeless population.
A study conducted by county shows a sharp increase in the homeless population after years of decreasing overall numbers.
“It’s just been invisible to people and it’s always been there,” voiced McEver.
For Dean Askdland, 85, and the mission of Project 1020, they simply want to provide a safe warm place with no judgement.
“It’s interesting to learn how much humanity there is in people who traveled a very bumpy road,” said Askdland.
The group also provides transportation and a warm meal. They hope to open their permanent shelter in two months pending approval from the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.