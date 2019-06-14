KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new iPhone app allows you to record your interactions with police during traffic stops without even touching your phone.
Seeing flashing red and blues in your rearview mirror is never a good feeling. So, a new iPhone app aims to give people some piece of mind during the interaction with police that happens during a traffic stop.
An app called Shortcuts allows you to program new commands for Siri.
One called “police” will put your phone on do not disturb when you say, “Siri, I’m getting pulled over.” It will also send a text with your location to a friend and start recording with the front-facing camera.
Police said they’re used to being recorded; it happens all the time in this day and age. They don’t mind it and they think that the feature is great because you don’t have to use your hands. What makes them nervous when they approach a vehicle is seeing a phone in somebody’s hand and not knowing immediately what it is.
“I think some of the safe measures you can take is, if you’re going to record an interaction with the police, leave it in your cupholder or on the dashboard,” said Kansas City Police Department Captain Tim Hernandez. “Don’t have it in your hand.”
Hernandez said officers get recorded doing their jobs every day now.
“I understand if individuals have anxiety and this is a way to ease their anxiety on interactions with a police officer,” he said. “That’s fine. We understand.”
He said it hasn’t changed the way they work. Officers just have to be aware there are cameras everywhere keeping them accountable.
