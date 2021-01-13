CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Beginning Thursday, restaurants and taverns in Clay County will be able to stay open two hours longer.
A new emergency order was issued Wednesday by the county health department.
The new order allows to restaurants and taverns to stay open until 12 a.m. Gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, are still limited to 10 individuals and they must remain six feet apart from other parties.
"Masks should continue to be worn when not actively eating or drinking," the county said in a statement.
A previous order required a 10 p.m. closing time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.